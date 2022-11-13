Ghanaian striker Abdul Aziz Yakubu nets 6th league goal in Rio Ave win

Ghanaian forward Abdul Aziz Yakubu scored the only goal of the game for Rio Ave in their league win over Arouca on Saturday.

The 23-year-old scored from the penalty spot after his side had won a foul to extend his goal talky this season.

Aziz has been in rich vein of form this season for Rio Ave and has scored six goal already in 13 appearances.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes forward has started all of the club’s league games this season after guiding to the top flight.

He has formed a formidable partnership with compatriot Emmanuel Boateng at the club and both continue to flourish.

Aziz was not included in Black Stars coach Otto Addo’s preliminary squad for World Cup in Qatar.