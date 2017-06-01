Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit delighted with Prishtina FC success in Kosovo

Ghanaian striker Abdul Basit has hailed a successful season in Kosovo after helping Prishtina FC to finish second at the end of the season.

The youngster impressed heavily in the Southeastern Europe where he emerged the third highest scorer.

The former Dreams FC attacker grabbed 14 goals in 22 appearances.

And the youngster has been left delighted with the great work ethics of his teammates.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)