Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh chooses Ghana over Sudan

Al Hilal forward Abednego Tetteh has pledged his allegiance to Ghana following reports that he's been courted by the Sudanese FA.

Reports emerging from Sudan indicate that, their nation's football governing body has contacted the towering striker's camp over a switch to represent the Falcons of Jediane following his remarkable performance for Al Hilal in the Sudanese top flight league.

However, Tetteh has rebuffed their overtures and reiterated his desire to represent Ghana despite being snubbed by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia as well as the double-header international friendlies against Mexico and USA.

“Sudan wanted me to naturalize for them, but I rejected, I’m from Ghana so why should I naturalize for other country and even if I don’t play for my country.’’

"I will not play for Sudan because I don’t know their culture and can’t even recite their national anthem so why should I naturalize for them only to play for the national team.”

“If I even do that then have betrayed the entire nation (Ghana).”

“I know in due course of time, I will also be called to the national team.’’

Tetteh has registered 14 goals for Al Hilal in the Sudanese league since joining from Ghanaian outfit Bechem United in the off season.

