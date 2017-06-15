Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian striker Abednego Tetteh chooses Ghana over Sudan

Published on: 15 June 2017
Abednego Tetteh

Al Hilal forward Abednego Tetteh has pledged his allegiance to Ghana following reports that he's been courted by the Sudanese FA.

Reports emerging from Sudan indicate that, their nation's football governing body has contacted the towering striker's camp over a switch to represent the Falcons of Jediane following his remarkable performance for Al Hilal in the Sudanese top flight league.

However, Tetteh has rebuffed their overtures and reiterated his desire to represent Ghana despite being snubbed by coach Kwesi Appiah for the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Walias of Ethiopia as well as the double-header international friendlies against Mexico and USA.

“Sudan wanted me to naturalize for them, but I rejected, I’m from Ghana so why should I naturalize for other country and even if I don’t play for my country.’’

"I will not play for Sudan because I don’t know their culture and can’t  even recite their national anthem so why should I naturalize for them only to play for the national team.”

“If I even do that then have betrayed the entire nation (Ghana).”

“I know in due course of time, I will also be called to the national team.’’

Tetteh has registered 14 goals for Al Hilal in the Sudanese league since joining from Ghanaian outfit Bechem United in the off season.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • Jaime says:
    June 15, 2017 11:01 am
    6 God bless your heart my guy.... You are much much better than most of the strikers presently in our black stars but for this disease of our top men you should be the next in line and not Rafael Dwamena.... not to say Dwamena is not good ooooo. But Abednego is much much refined than him... To the extent our immediate past coach said you are the best striker domestically when he was in charge... I think the top people want you to go to Europe before giving you a call up..... To remind all of them ...... The Nigerian nation the recently won the ad on had some very good local players .... cudos to late Mr Steven keshie Jamie. . . O57

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations