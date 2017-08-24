Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said misses penalty in Hadjuk Split Europa elimination

Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said had a night to forget for Hadjuk Split as he missed a penalty in their 1-1 draw against Everton in the last round of the UEFA Europa League qualifiers at the Stadion Poljud on Thursday.

The Croatian giants needed to score three unanswered goals against the English Premier League side to book a place in the group stage after losing 2-0 in the first leg at the Goodison Park last week.

And Hadjuk, however, had their dream start to game when Josip Radosevic skipped past two Everotn defenders before firing a long range strike at goal to put his team ahead in the 43rd minute.

But Everton quickly restored parity through new signing Gylfi Sigurdsson, who connected to a rebound into the top left corner of the post from a long distance one minute into injury time.

Split were awarded a peanlty in the 65th minute after Ashley Williams's sliding tackle picked the left leg of Sergey Karasev but Ahmed Said's powerful low shot was saved by Jordon Pickford.

Said lasted for 74 minutes as he's replaced by Fran Tudor.

