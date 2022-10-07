Ghanaian striker Ahmed Said scores on debut for Greek side Panserraikos

Ghanaian striker Said Ahmed Said made an immediate impact for Panserraikos, scoring on his debut.

Said joined Panserraikos on a free transfer in July, but did not make his debut until October.

And it was a memorable debut for the 29-year-old, who scored a to help Panserraikos advance to the next round of the Greek Cup.

Panserraikos defeated Egaleo 2-1 in extra time on Wednesday, with the Kumasi-born footballer coming out on top for the Serres club.

The home team led until the 95th minute, when an ex-Hajduk player equalized from the penalty spot. Panserraikos won the game in extra time thanks to Kanis' goal in the 108th minute.

Panserraikos play in Greece's second division, and the championship is set to begin on October 16.

Said has previously played for Monza, Genoa, and Rio Ave, among other clubs.