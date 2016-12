Ghanaian forward Babo Barro netted the match-winner for Al Khor as they triumphed 2-1 over Al Rayyan in the Qatari Star League on Wednesday.

Barro scored in the 88th minute to ensure his side completed a stunning come-back to claim all the three points at stake.

The goal was the 26-year-old first of the season after 12 games on the top-flight.

