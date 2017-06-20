Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong envisages successful Zamalek career

Newly signed Zamalek striker Benjamin Acheampong has predicted a successful career with the Egyptian giants after signing a long term deal.

The 26-year old forward joined the Zamalek from El Darkleyah amid controversial circumstances after Smouha FC announced his signing ten days earlier before swerving them to join the five-time Africa club champions.

The former Asante Kotoko poacher is confident of fulfilling his potential at Zamalek after finalizing the deal.

“I am very happy to have joined Zamalek as it will help me show the world the striker in me. It will allow people to know how good Ben Acheampong is and give me a larger picture on the football map," SportsCrusader

“I want to make a return to the Ghana national team and with my performance if I add some goals why not. I am excited at the prospect of joining Zamalek but grateful to El Darkleyah for giving me the platform."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)