Ghanaian striker Ben Acheampong has signed a three-year deal with Egyptian top-flight side Smouha.

The 26-year-old joins from fellow Egyptian outfit El Dakhley.

The former Asante Kotoko striker scored nine goals during his stint with El Dakhley last season.

He is expected to be key for Smouha this season.

By Patrick Akoto

