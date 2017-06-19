Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh close to joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden
B. Tetteh
Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is close to joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden as exclusively reported by GHANAsoccernet.com two weeks ago.
Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com reported on May 31 that the 19-year-old will join the second-tier side from Standard Liege.
It appears the deal is done and dusted with both parties believed to be reached an agreement.
The youngster endured a difficult campaign at Standard Liege where he failed to make the grades.
He was farmed out on loan to Czech side FC Slovacko where he also far from convincing.