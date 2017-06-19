Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh close to joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh is close to joining Belgian side Sint-Truiden as exclusively reported by GHANAsoccernet.com two weeks ago.

Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com reported on May 31 that the 19-year-old will join the second-tier side from Standard Liege.

It appears the deal is done and dusted with both parties believed to be reached an agreement.

The youngster endured a difficult campaign at Standard Liege where he failed to make the grades.

He was farmed out on loan to Czech side FC Slovacko where he also far from convincing.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)