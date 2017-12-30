Ghanaian striker Bernard Arthur opens scoring account in league debut for Azam FC

Ghanaian striker Bernard Arthur opened his scoring account for Azam FC in the Tanzaniua Premier League by scoring on his league debut against Stand United on Friday evening.

The former Liberty Professionals goal machine had scored 4 goals in 3 preseason matches for the side but cemented his goal scoring prowess by finding the back of the net in his debut.

The striker who joined the side a few months ago scored the second goal of the game which saw his side lash Stand United by 3-0.

Bernard’s goal came after Salim Hoza had opened the scoring with Bruce Kangwa finishing off with the third.

He was in action with his Ghanaian counterparts Enoch Attah Agyei, Daniel Amoah and former WAFA goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

Friday’s goal becomes Arthur’s 5th goal for the Tanzanian giants since joining them from Liberty Professionals earlier this month.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

