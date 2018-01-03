Ghanaian striker Bernard Arthur scores again as Azam FC thump Jamhuri SC 4-0 in Mapinduzi Cup

Ghanaian international striker Bernard Arthur was on target again for Tanzanian giants Azam FC as they handed Jamhuri SC a 4-0 thumping in the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup.

Arthur broke the virginity of the game in the 26th to set the tone for what turned an uncomfortable game for Jamhuri SC.

Arthur intelligently picked on two Jamhuri defenders after he was put through by Salim Hoza, sending the goalie the wrong direction to slot home a cool finish for his second goal in four days.

Azam held on to the lone goal until the break but Salmin Hoza increased the tally few moments after returning from recess.

Yayha Zayd and Paul Peter also found the back of the net to end the game 4-0.

Bernard Arthur, a former Liberty Professionals striker had opened his scoring account for Azam FC in the Tanzania Premier League by scoring on his league debut against Stand United on Friday evening.

The former Liberty Professionals goal machine had scored 4 goals in 3 preseason matches for the side but cemented his goal scoring prowess by finding the back of the net in his debut league game.

The striker who joined the side a few months ago has so far 6 goals in 5 games for the Dar es Salam side.

