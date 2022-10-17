Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey reacts after MOTM performance in Ludogorets win

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey took to social media to express his joy after scoring two goals to help Ludogorets defeat Beroe on Monday.

He was adjudged man of the match for the 4-0 win.

He also had two goals disallowed for offside.

The 25-year-old is having a good season but has been overlooked by the Black Stars. He was not invited last month for the pre-World Cup friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He has seven league goals in 10 appearances, which is more than any other Ghanaian striker in Europe.

Tekpetey won the league last season with 10 goals in 24 games, and he looks set to improve on that total this season.

The former Schalke 04 man is hoping to be included in Ghana's squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.