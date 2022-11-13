Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey scores to salvage a point for Ludogorets in Bulgaria

Ghanaian attacker Bernard Tekpetey continued his impressive form this season by scoring in Ludogorets' league draw.

Ludogorets hosted CSKA 1948 on Sunday in their 16th league game this season looking to wrap up all three points.

However, they could only manage a draw despite the Ghanaian’s strike in the second half.

Tekpetey opened the scoring after the 76th minute with the home side looking confident of a victory.

The forward netted 15 minutes after coming off the bench. But with six minutes away from full time, CSKA grabbed the equaliser through Radoslav Kirilov.

Tekpetey has been involved in 11 league goals this season, scoring eight and providing three assists in 15 games.