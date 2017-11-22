Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban hails 'brilliant' Leeds United fans

Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has hailed the side's supporters after their 2-1 win over Middlesbrough in the English Championship over the weekend.

United bagged the win at Elland Road to banish many of the painful memories before the international break.

And Ghanaian forward Caleb Ekuban, who returned to the side after recovering from a long injury lay-off, has lavished praise on the club's supporters.

Ekuban insisted that the support is brilliant, and suggested that the crowd play a massive role when the side need to call upon every possible advantage to get through a tricky spell.

"It's really brilliant because every team that comes here knows that they are playing at Elland Road, they know that there is a crowd that will go against them, that will try to help their team," he told Radio Yorkshire's official YouTube channel.

"When we play well, you can even see that the fans are backing us even more, and that's nice because sometimes we just have that type of difficult moment in the game and when you hear the crowd trying to help you to push out, to keep them away from the goal, it's very nice."

