Ghanaian striker Dan Agyei visits Hameldon Community College to celebrate with young students

Burnley FC’s youngest first team player Dan Agyei visited Hameldon Community College recently to meet with pupils who have successfully completed the Premier League Enterprise Programme with Burnley FC in the Community.

As well as posing for photographs Dan handed out certificates and took part in a question and answer session talking about his experience of school and encouraging pupils to focus on education to build a strong foundation for the future.

Using Football to engage pupils in Year 9, the Premier League Enterprise programme aims to reach students who may have issues with attendance, behaviour, motivation, confidence or academic achievement. Tasks set range from redesigning Turf Moor, to increasing Burnley FC’s presence overseas and provide a real-life context to students’ learning. The entrepreneurial programme also allows students to learn how to manage budgets, work as part of a team and develop presentation skills.

Agyei spoke about his favourite subject at school, maths, and told pupils had he not pursued a career in football he would have attended University to study for a degree in the subject, emphasising the importance of further education and learning.

Since it started in 2015, 93% of participants recorded a positive outcome after taking part in the Premier League Enterprise Programme, which includes at least 20 hours contact time with the team from Burnley FC in the Community. Schools have also reported over 45% improved attitude and motivation in school from participants, as well as over 40% improved confidence and self-esteem.

Matt Parish, Director of Education and Inclusion at Burnley FC in the Community said: “I am delighted that Dan Agyei joined the Premier League Enterprise groups at Hameldon Community College. It’s always great to have the support of the players and it can give pupils a real boost. Today Dan came to congratulate those who have successfully completed the programme and it worked out well as there was a group who are soon to start the programme in the room too so hopefully it has inspired them!”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)