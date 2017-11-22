Ghanaian striker Dominic Adiyiah signs two-year contract extension with Thai side Nakhon Ratchasima

The former Ghana Under-20 star was linked with a move away from the 80th Birthday stadium.

But the African has announced he has penned a new deal.

"It's official. I want to announce and declare to everyone that, I have accepted and signed a two (2) year extension contract with my team SWATCAT Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda fc till 2019 end of season," the 27-year-old wrote on his facebook page.

"Thanks to everyone who waited patiently for my future in the club, the president and it's board members, the coach and technical team and my mates the players for their belief and trust in me to continue with them. Thanks to everyone and I got signed last minute at the airport in Bangkok".