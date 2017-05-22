Ghanaian striker Emma Boateng scores and provide two assists in Moreirense win over giants FC Porto

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng scored and provided two assists for Moreirense in their 3-1 win over giants FC Porto on the final day of the Portuguese top-flight on Sunday.

Boateng opened the scoring in on 16 minutes before providing an assist for Frederic Maciel to add the second.

The visitors pulled a goal back in the 66th minute through Victorio Maximiliano Pereira.

The Ghanaian again turned the provider for Alexandre HenriqueLast Gonçalves De Freitas, who netted the final goal on 83 minutes.

Boateng scored seven goals in 26 appearances in the Primeira Liga this season.

By Patrick Akoto

