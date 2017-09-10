Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng excels in Levante's 1-1 draw against Real Madrid

Former Ghana U20 attacker Emmanuel Boateng made his third appearance for Levante, excelling in the side’s impressive 1-1 stalemate with Spanish champions at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 21-year-old came on in the 55th minute and he matched Madrid defense boot for boot, forcing them to make mistakes which unfortunately failed to capitalize.

All his three starts in the season have come as substitutes but his performance against the reigning La Liga champions could brighten his chances to nailing a starting spot.

Levante paid € 2 million to sign him and the promising youngster who played for Ghana at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup has a lot of promise.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)