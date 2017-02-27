Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Ocran joins American lower side Real Monarchs on 10-months deal

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Ocran has joined American third-tier side Real Monarchs on a 10-months contract.

Ocran, 20, joins from Ghana League champions Wa All Stars.

The exciting youngster has joined the American side for an undisclosed fee.

"It is true that he [Emmanuel Ocran] has joined Real Monarchs and we wish him all the best" an official of Wa All Stars is quoted as saying by Kickgh.

''He will be missed in our squad this season because he was influential in our team for the success last season."

The youngster was being tracked by local giants Asante Kotoko.

