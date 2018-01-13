Ghanaian striker Eric Bekoe hits hat-trick on AFC Leopards debut

Former Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe netted a hat-trick in his first game for AFC Leopards, who recorded an 11-0 landslide victory in a friendly match on Friday.

Bekoe was handed his first start barely 24 hours after completing his transfer and he did not disappoint by finding the back of the net three times.

All his goals came in the first half as Leopards won the half 5-0. After recess Bekoe was withdrawn, however, his absence didn’t deter Leopards from scoring six more.

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Isaac Oduro, who was also making his first appearance for Leopards, was among the goals.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)