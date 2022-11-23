Ghanaian striker Ernest Agyiri wins Goal of the Season award in Estonia

Ghanaian striker Ernest Agyiri's spectacular strike was named Goal of the Season for 2022 in the Estonian Premium Liiga.

The goal came in May during Levadia Tallinn's 1-1 draw with league winners Flora Tallinn, and it was deemed fitting to win the top award.

The 24-year-old received a pass from a teammate before unleashing a ferocious strike from his own half to level the Tallinn derby at home after Flora had taken a first-half lead.

The goal saw Agyiri salvage a point for his team who were also a man down while going on to win the Man of the Match at the end of the game.

The midfielder was honoured at the league's end-of-season awards ceremony over the weekend.

Agyiri had three goals and three assists in 22 games for Levadia, who finished second.