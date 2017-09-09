Ghanaian striker Ernest Barfo signs two years with Saudi second-tier side Al Ta'ee
Ghanaian striker Ernest Barfo has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian second-tier side Al Ta'ee.
Barfo becomes the third African player to join the ambitious Division 1 side ahead of the start of the league on Tuesday.
He is expected to make his debut against Najran on the opening day.
Barfo, a former Liberty Professionals and Bechem FC player, played for Kuwaiti side Al Nasar last where his return of nine goals in 14 appearances earned him rave reviews.