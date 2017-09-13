Ghanaian striker Eugene Ansah leaves Sporting Lokeren for Beitar Tel Aviv

Ghanaian striker Eugene Ansah has signed for Israeli second-tier side Beitar Tel Aviv.

The 22-year-old moves from Belgian top-flight side Sporting Lokeren where he spent four years.

“We want to thank Eugene for his dedication to Sporting Lokeren. The good-looking Ghanaian young man always stays in our minds as the man who staged Sporting Lokeren at the Cup Final in the penalty shooter against KV Oostende in 2014,'' a statement on the Lokeren website read.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)