Ghanaian striker Eugene Ansah leaves Sporting Lokeren for Beitar Tel Aviv

Published on: 13 September 2017
Eugene Ansah

Ghanaian striker Eugene Ansah has signed for Israeli second-tier side Beitar Tel Aviv.

The 22-year-old moves from Belgian top-flight side Sporting Lokeren where he spent four years.

“We want to thank Eugene for his dedication to Sporting Lokeren. The good-looking Ghanaian young man always stays in our minds as the man who staged Sporting Lokeren at the Cup Final in the penalty shooter against KV Oostende in 2014,'' a statement on the Lokeren website read.

 

