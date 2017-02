Ghanaian striker Godsway Donyoh scored the match winner for was on target for Nordsjaelland in their 4-3 win over Elfsborg in pre-season friendly.

Donyoh pummeled the decisive goal with two minutes left on the clock as his side won in a seven-goal thriller.

The 22-year-old has found his form since he joined the Danish side.

He is expected to be key for the side this season.

