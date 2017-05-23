Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei to work under new coach at French side Reims

Published on: 23 May 2017

French-born Ghanaian striker Grejohn Kyei will work under a coach at Reims following the appointment of David Guion. 

The director of the club's training centre will succeed Michel Der Zakarian as head of the Lique 2 side.

He has bee tasked to rebuild the side and secure promotion to the French Lique 1 next season.

The former Saint-Etienne director is expected to shape the careers of several young players including Ghanaian Grejohn Kyei.

By Patrick Akoto

 

 

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations