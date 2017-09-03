Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng debuts for League Two side Exeter City and tastes win
Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng made his Exeter City debut on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Newport County in League Two.
The 21-year-old replaced Reuben Reid in the 83rd minute as Lee Holmes' 57th minute goal gave them the points.
Boateng, born in London, joined Exeter on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day.
He Tweeted: ''Delighted to have made my debut yesterday & even more pleased with the win!.''
— Hiram Boateng (@Hiram_8) September 3, 2017