Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng debuts for League Two side Exeter City and tastes win

Ghanaian striker Hiram Boateng made his Exeter City debut on Saturday in the 1-0 win over Newport County in League Two.

The 21-year-old replaced Reuben Reid in the 83rd minute as Lee Holmes' 57th minute goal gave them the points.

Boateng, born in London, joined Exeter on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day.

He Tweeted: ''Delighted to have made my debut yesterday & even more pleased with the win!.''

