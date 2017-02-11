Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams puts Manchester United, West Ham and Liverpool on red alert

Ghanaian striker Inaki Williams have put Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham on red-alert after hinting he could be heading out of Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool, Manchester United and West Ham United are the latest to join the chase for the 22-year-old after German side Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

Although the forward has stated the San Mames is his 'home' and appears uninterested in a move to the English Premier League, however he has suggested he would leave his boyhood club finally.

"The first thing I would do is talk to the president. Lots of things are coming out in the news but I am calm," he told Sportium.

"If [clubs] are looking at me it's because I'm doing things well. I'm very lucky.

"If tomorrow I had to leave I would always be very honest with Athletic.

"They've given me everything.

"Staying put is my first option right now though."

"I love this club, my teammates and the city... I'm happy in Bilbao. Same for my family."

Inaki was born to a Ghanaian mother and a Liberia father but has represented Spain at U21 level though has expressed in luring him to commit his international future to the West African giants.

