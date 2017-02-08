Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo demoted to Rangers Youth team in Scotland

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has been demoted to Rangers developmental squad.

The 21-year-old was on target for the Under-20 side as they beat Hibernan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Dodoo, who joined the Scottish side from Leicester City, has struggled with the seniors.

He is among three players including Harry Forrester and Danny Wilson who have been demoted to the U20 side.

The Ghanaian also featured for Rangers in their 1-1 draw against Ross County last weekend.

By Patrick Akoto

