Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo hits match-winning goal on his debut for English side Charlton, Fosu also scores

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo got his career off to a bang at his new club Charlton when he scored the match-winning goal in his debut for the Addicks in a 4-3 away win at Oldham Athletic in English League One.

The 22-year-old Ghanaian came off the bench to grab what proved to be the Addicks winner in his first match for the club since joining them from Scottish side Rangers.

Another Ghanaian Tarique Fosu scored for Chalrton that helped them to secure the valuable away win.

Charlton kept up their promising start to the season with an eventful 4-3 victory which shoots them to third position on the league table.

The Addicks grabbed an 18th-minute lead when Ricky Holmes unleashed a stunning 30-yard drive into the top corner.

Tarique Fosu-Henry doubled the advantage three minutes later, cutting in from the left and firing beyond goalkeeper Ben Wilson from 10 yards.

Struggling Oldham responded after 34 minutes as Charlton defender Patrick Bauer was penalised for fouling Craig Davies, who drilled the resulting penalty past the dive of Ben Amos.

The Latics levelled six minutes after the break when the visitors failed to handle a long ball, allowing Eoin Doyle to mark his Oldham debut with a clinical 12-yard finish.

However, Oldham were soon down to 10 men as Ousmane Fane received a second yellow card for bringing down Chris Solly.

Charlton capitalised after 62 minutes, Fosu-Henry feeding Billy Clarke to score from close range, and - 10 minutes later - they made it 4-2 when debutant Joe Dodoo went clean through to beat Wilson.

The home side regained hope with Jack Byrne's 20-yard strike eight minutes from time but they lost this fixture by a narrow scoreline to make it five-straight league defeats this season.

