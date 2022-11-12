Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo joins English League One club Burton Albion

Ghanaian striker Joe Dodoo has joined League One side Burton Albion on a free transfer in an attempt to resurrect his career.

Dodoo's career has taken a significant hit since leaving Scottish giants Rangers, and he will now play for third-tier side Burton.

The former Leicester City player had been without a club since July 2022, when he parted ways with Doncaster Rovers.

“I spoke to the manager and he told me what he’s hoping the team can achieve this season," Dodoo said after signing his contract.

“I’ve got a history of playing against the club and I hope to be a great help for the club whilst I’m here, especially contributing with goals.

“I’m fit, I’m in great condition and I’m ready to go!”

Dodoo began his professional career at Leicester City, but he left the club in 2016 to join Rangers. During his time at Ibrox, he made 24 appearances and spent time on loan at Charlton Athletic and Blackpool.

The striker has previously played for Bolton Wanderers, Turkish club Ankara Keçiörengücü, and Wigan Athletic before spending last season at Doncaster Rovers in Sky Bet League One.

The 27-year-old is eligible to play for England or Ghana on the international stage.

Dodoo, born in Ghana and living in England from the age of eight, was called up to the England under-18 team in March 2013 and played in a match against Belgium.

In 2016, he was handed a debut Ghana call-up for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius; he was unable to play because FIFA had to approve his change of nationality, but he trained with the squad.