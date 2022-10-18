GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 18 October 2022
Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scores sixth league goal in Russia

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh scored as Rubin Kazan defeated Krasnodar 5-2 in the Russian second division last Saturday.

Fameyeh scored the fourth goal in the seven-goal thriller, increasing his league goal total to six.

Four minutes after the halftime break, the 25-year-old made it 3-1.

Kazan also had goals from Ruslan Bezrukov, Igor Gorbunov, Vitali Lisakovich, and Mikhail Kostyukov.

Despite missing a couple of games due to injury, Fameyeh has scored more goals this season than any other player in the league.

 

