Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh secures Europa League qualification with Dinamo Brest

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh will be playing in European top club competition next season after securing qualification with his side Dinamo Best.

The former Asokwa Deportivo striker will be playing in the Europa League next season following the Belarussian Cup triumph with his side.

Dinamo Brest beat giants FC Shakhtyo Soligorsk 10-9 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time to win the coveted trophy for the first time in ten years.

They last won the cup competition in 2007.

The former Local Black Stars striker scored the fifth spot kick for his side as they picked their ticket for continental football next season.

The 20 year old scored two goals in the entire cup competition to help the Brest based side.

