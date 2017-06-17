Ghanaian striker John Antwi powers Misr El Meqassa to victory over El-Tang El-Harb

Ghanaian striker John Antwi scored the winning goal for Misr El Meqassa in their 2-1 victory over El-Tang El-Harb in the Egyptian Premier League at the Fayoum Stadium on Friday night.

The home side went down after only 19 minutes of game action as Oumed Oukri opened the scoring for El-Etang El-Harb.

Makassa drew level ten minutes after the hour mark by a Pualin Vouvy goal before Antwi scored his 11th goal of the season to earn all three points at stake and sealed a Champions League qualification for the Makassa-based side.

This would be the first time the Fayoum based outfit would be making an appearance in the prestigious club tourney on the continent after earning the second spot in the Egyptian League.

With three more games to end the season, Makassa lead 3rd place Zamalek by 7 points, but the White Knights are set to be docked 3 points for failing to honour a lesgue game vrs Makassa.

John Antwi has now scored in four of his last five outings for Misr El Mekassa.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)