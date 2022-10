Italian-born Ghanaian striker Kingsley Boateng is currently on trial at Serie C side U.S. Ancona.

Boateng has been seen training with Ancona and hopes to impress the technical team in order to land a contract.

The former AC Milan player has been without a club since September 1 when he parted ways with Ternana.

The 28-year-old has struggled since recovering from an Achilles tendon injury earlier this year.

The injury threatened to end his career after being sidelined for nearly a year.