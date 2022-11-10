Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu scores again as Qarabag win in Azerbaijan

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu was on the scoresheet for Qarabag in their league win over Turan Tovuz on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old scored the second goal in the Azerbaijan Premier League as his side recorded a 2-0 win.

The goal was the forward’s 10th goal of the season as Qarabag continued to their at the top of the league after 13 games played, five points above the second-placed team.

Owusu has been in great shape for the club since the start of the new season and he has also netted three goals in six appearances in UEFA Europa League.

His 10 goals this campaign have come in 26 appearances thus far with a lot more to come until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The forward was one of the in-form Ghanaian players whose name was omitted from Otto Addo’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.