Ghanaian striker Kwaku Osei Bonsu scores 6th goal in Venezuela

Ghanaian striker Kwaku Osei Bonsu scored his sixth goal of the season in Venezuela but it was not enough as Caracas FC lost 2-1 to Estudiantes in the Group A of the Liga FUTVE playoff.

After teammate Ade Oguns was fouled in Estudiantes' 18-yard box, Bonsu scored from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute.

His goal was a consolation for the home team, who had already conceded two goals in the first ten minutes of the game.

Caracas have struggled in recent months, with only one victory in eight matches.

After three games, they are third in Group A with four points.

Due to the departure of striker Samson Akinyoola, Bonsu has had to shoulder a lot of the attacking responsibility.

In 27 appearances this season, Bonsu has six goals and two assists.