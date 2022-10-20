Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari impressing in India

Ghanaian striekr Kwame Karikari is one of the Indian Super League's newcomers who is making an impression this season.

He joined Chennaiyin FC in July of this year for the 2022/23 season and has impressed both fans and teammates.

A proper super sub - that is what Kwame Karikari is. Chennaiyin FC struggled to find the back of the net in the previous edition of ISL and Kwame was expected to be a solution for their goal-scoring woes.

Kwame is a centre forward who can also play on the wings. In the first game against ATK Mohun Bagan, Kwame came off the bench in the 57th minute and it only took him 3 minutes to find the back of the net and balance the scales.

Rahim Ali scored the winning goal, but the ball came off Karikari's boots. Even though he couldn't do anything to win the game for Chennaiyin FC in the game against Bengaluru FC, he came close to scoring twice in the 20 minutes he played.

He has two goals and one assist in six games.