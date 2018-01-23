Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari joins Qatari side Al Arabi SC
Ghanaian striker Kwame Amponsah Karikari has joined Qatari top flight Al Arabi SC side on a three-year deal.
The Qatari side have announced they agreed a three-year contract with former Inter Allies forward, who joins his ninth club since leaving the La-based side in 2011.
The 26-year-old completed the move to the Red Devils from another Qatari outfit Al Markhiya as a free agent.
The former AIK Stockholm forward rescinded his three-year contract with Al Markhiya after the end of last season.
Karikari scored three goals in 12 appearances for Al Markhiya during his short spell at the club.