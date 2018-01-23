Ghanaian striker Kwame Karikari joins Qatari side Al Arabi SC

Ghanaian striker Kwame Amponsah Karikari has joined Qatari top flight Al Arabi SC side on a three-year deal. The Qatari side have announced they agreed a three-year contract with former Inter Allies forward, who joins his ninth club since leaving the La-based side in 2011.

The 26-year-old completed the move to the Red Devils from another Qatari outfit Al Markhiya as a free agent.

The former AIK Stockholm forward rescinded his three-year contract with Al Markhiya after the end of last season.

Karikari scored three goals in 12 appearances for Al Markhiya during his short spell at the club.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)