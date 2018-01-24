Ghanaian striker Kwame Nsor delighted to open goal scoring account for Academica Viseu

Ghanaian forward Kwame Nsor has expressed his delight after scoring his debut goal for Portuguese side Academica Viseu in their draw with Sporting Lisbon B last Saturday.

Nsor joined Academica Viseu late last year as a free agent following his superb performance for Uniao Madriera last season, where he netted an impressive 16 goals.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring in the 25th minute for his new side before a late Ricardo Almeida's strike ended the match 1-1 at the Estádio do Fontelo.

“I’m feeling great after scoring because I played very well in my last 2 games and I only needed to score which is more important for a striker,” Nsor told footballmadeinghana.com

“It was disappointing we didn’t win and was too bad we considered last minute goals in our last 2 games which denied us wins. Hopefully we will bounce back in our next game.”

“It is very possible we can win the league or finish second and secure promotion to the Primeira Liga though we have to fight to the end to secure it.”

Academica Viseu are 4th in the Portuguese Segunda division with 35 points.

