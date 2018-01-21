Ghanaian striker Kwame Nsor scores debut goal for Academico Viseu in Portuguese second-tier

Striker Kwame Nsor scored for new club Academico Viseu in their 1-1 draw with Sporting CP B at home on Saturday morning.

The former Ghana youth international opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Ricardo Almeida pulled level for Sporting CP II nine minutes to full time.

The 25-year old signed a two-year-deal with Portuguese second-tier side in December after his contract with French side FC Metz expired in the summer.

Nsor previously impressed for União Madeira where he emerged top goal scorer during his loan stint bagging 16 goals in 32matches in all competitions last season

Academico Viseu is currently lying third in the Portuguese Segunda Liga with 35 points after 21 matches.

By Albert Etsiwah

