Ghanaian striker Kwame Nsor unperturbed by Black Stars snub

Newly signed Académico Viseu FC striker Kwame Nsor says he is not perturbed despite the persistent shunning by the technical handlers of the Black Stars.

The lanky forward was one of Ghana'a most impressive players in Europe last term as he hit the back of the net sixteen times in the Primeira Liga for Portuguese side Uniao Madeira.

Following his superlative performance for the Segunda Division outfit, the 25-year-old was snapped up by Académico Viseu FC ahead of the January transfer window.

But despite his consistent exploits, Nsor was never considered for Black Stars call up but he insists he is bidding his time.

“It is the dream of every player to play for his country and that and that is my dream also,”Nsor told footballmadeinghana.com

“I have played for the Black Starlets and the Satellites though I have not gotten a Black Stars call up yet. I have that dream and working hard towards it. I’m optimistic the time will come and I will get a call up,”

He previously featured for Metz, Kaiserslautern as well as Belgian side Seraing.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)