Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah reacts after winning first career trophy

Published on: 06 November 2022
Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah is relieved after winning his first career trophy this weekend thanks to his Orlando Pirates teammates.

Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu FC 1-0 in the final of South Africa's MTN 8 competition on Saturday, giving Peprah his first winners medal.

Peprah was not included in the squad due to technical reasons, but he celebrated with his teammates after the final whistle and shared a happy face picture on social media.

The former King Faisal captain, 21, came close to winning the CAF Confederations Cup with Orlando Pirates last season as they lost in the final to Morocco's RS Berkane.

Peprah was a regular in his first season after joining the Orlando Pirates at the start of the 2021/22 season. However, he has struggled for minutes this season, playing only 109 minutes in all competitions.

