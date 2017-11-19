Ghanaian striker Kwame Thomas rescues point for Solihull Moors on his debut against Maidstone

English-born Ghanaian forward Kwame Thomas scored for Solihull Moors in their 1-1 stalemate against Maidstone in the English Vanarama National League.

Maidstone, who are undefeated in their last four games, opened the scoring in the first minute of the game through Joe Pigott.

However, Kwame Thomas, who joined Solihull last last week on a short term loan deal from Coventry City, endeared himself to the xx faithful by rescuing a point for the side in the 64th minute.

The 22-year old lasted full throttle while his compatriot Akwesi Asante was introduced in the 60th minute.

Former Chelsea youth defender Nana Ofori-Twumasi also the entire period for Maidstone.

