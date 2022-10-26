Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah could make injury return this weekend 

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah could return from an injury problem on Saturday in Colchester United's clash with Stevenage.

The 32-year-old has missed Colchester United's last three games because of the problem.

He was absent when Colchester United drew 2-2 with Crawley Town on Tuesday.

Appiah joined Colchester United on loan until the end of the current season from Crawley Town.

Appiah, who was part of Ghana's squad that placed second in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, has scored two goals in 12 games so far.