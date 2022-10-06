Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah happy with new Colchester United manager

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah believes Matt Bloomfield's appointment as Colchester United's new head coach has instilled a "fresh energy" in the squad.

Bloomfield's first game in charge was a 2-1 home victory over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

Appiah said: “He’s the new man in charge and we want to do the best for him and get Colchester up the league.

“I’m pleased that he’s seen a good performance from me and knows what I can bring and add to the team.

“As a team, we’ve all got to bring our A game and our best to every game to turn the results around.

“We’ve got some big games coming up and we want better results.

“I believe we have what it takes to move up the table.

“The manager has just come in and he’s not been with us that long.

“He was pleased with some of our performance (at AFC Wimbledon) and he knows and believes in us as a team, so I’m sure we’ll be fine.

“He’s energised us as a group; we’ve lost our previous manager a little while ago now and we’ve had Bally, Ross and Elliott take care of us for a little while.

“The new manager coming in gives everyone a fresh chance, a fresh energy amongst the group and we’re really looking forward to working with under him.

“He knows what he’s got to work with and he’s confident in us.

“The short-term goal is to win football games and that’s all we’re focused on doing.

“Wherever that sees us end up at the end of the season will be what it is but for now, the short-term goal is to win games and get good performances that the fans and the club can be proud of and a team that they can get behind.

“Ultimately, that’s our goal at the moment.”

Bloomfield has taken over at Colchester after the club fired Wayne Brown last month.

“You feel for any person in football who loses their job,” said Appiah, who joined Colchester on a season-long loan from their League Two rivals Crawley Town last month.

“It’s tough and the game doesn’t have much security, if you’re a manager.

“That seems to be the way these days but unfortunately, you have to move on.

“Wayne’s a great guy and I wish him all the best for the future.

“But now we have to get behind the new manager Matt Bloomfield and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I’m here for the season, so I’m going to give my all for the club – beyond that, who knows?

“I’m here to do the best I can for Colchester United and that’s what I’ll be doing.

“I’m happy with how things have gone so far, in terms of how I’ve settled in at the club and how they’ve welcomed me in the group.

“If that is to be the future, then so be it.