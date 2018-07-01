Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah models new AFC Wimbledon Puma jerseys

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah was chosen by English side AFC Wimbledon to model their new Puma kit for the upcoming season at the unveiling on Sunday.

Supporters of the clubs, parents and their children were at hand at the Wimbledon Centre Court Shopping Centre for the grand unveiling.

The Black Stars striker is one of the key and known face at the club and was chosen to showcase the new kit for supporters to see and make some purchases.

Appiah was joined by coach Neal Ardley, some of the first team players, ladies & girls' teams and academy talents at noon witnessed by hundreds of supporters

The kit launch event kicked-off with players and management debuting the new kits by the main ground floor entrance to the shopping centre.

The brand-new home and away kits was put on sale afterwards in the AFC Wimbledon pop-up shop in the same location.