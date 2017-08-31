Ghanaian striker Mohamed Anas close to Free State Stars return

Ghanaian forward Mohamed Anas says he is on course to recover from injury in time for Free State Stars when the Premier League Soccer resumes after missing the start of the campaign.

Anas, 22, missed the first two league matches of the season after he suffered a knock at training and sat out clashes against PSL returnees AmaZulu, where Stars lost, and an entertaining draw against Bidvest Wits.

Anas, who joined Stars in January, scored five times in 13 league appearances during the second half of last term.

"It was just a small knock I got at training but I have started training and I'm getting better. But we'll see how it goes at the end of the week," the former Maritzburg United attacker told KickOff.com

"I'm not involved much with the team because sometimes I kick a ball on the sidelines and sometimes I join the rest of the team. But I'm getting there."

Anas will likely compete with new signing Siphelele Mthembu for a starting berth, and with the former Kaizer Chiefs man having already scored he makes for some stern competition.

However, Anas is unperturbed as he believes in his abilities.

"I don't play under competition or anything - and I respect everybody. If I'm on the field I'll make sure that I do what is needed on the field and that's all," he says.

Ea Lla Koto, as has been commonplace the past three seasons, became the first club to part ways with their head coach after Sammy Troughton was sacked just two games into the season.

The club has since appointed highly-rated former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael. The Belgian's first match in charge - post FIFA break - will be against the kings of Africa Mamelodi Sundowns on September 13 at Goble Park Stadium.

