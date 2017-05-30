Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas issues come-and-get-me-plea to Kaizer Chiefs

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas has revealed his desire to play for Kaizer Chiefs when he departs Free State Stars.

The 23-year-old feels indebted to the South African giants after they brought him to the country.

But the youngster fell short of a move to the Amakhosi after he was invited for a pre-season camp for almost two weeks.

Chiefs decided against signing the Ghanaian but instead offered him a move to Steve Komphela-coached Maritzburg United.

And the striker, who has electrified the PSL, is forever grateful to Chiefs for igniting his PSL career.

"If it wasn't for Chiefs, I wouldn't be in South Africa,” Anas tells KickOff.com.

"Kaizer Chiefs is the team that brought me to this country. I was playing in Swaziland and Doctor Khumalo saw me playing there and he told me to come to Chiefs.

"I will be happy if I can join Chiefs, if an offer can come. But if the offer comes it will be between my agent and my club, Free State Stars."

Anas did, however, say he would jump at the chance to work with Komphela again.

"I did play for Steve before and I put him in the top eight at Maritzburg. I would love to reunite with Steve one day as he is the one who made me, and the assistant [John Paintsil] there is from my home country, we are both Ghanaians and we also played together at Maritzburg."

