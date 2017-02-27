Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas on target for Free State Stars in South African top flight
Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas was on target for Free State Stars as they lost 2-1 against Maritzburg United in the South Africa Premier League over the weekend.
Anas scored grabbed a consolation goal for Free state stars after Evans Rusike and Ebohang Kgosana Maboe has raced the home side to a two goal lead.
The 22-year-old was making his fourth League appearance for the Club since switching over from Meritzburg United.
He was substituted in the 87th minute by Gabonese attacker Allen Nono.