Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas on target for Free State Stars in South African top flight

Ghanaian striker Mohammed Anas was on target for Free State Stars as they lost 2-1 against Maritzburg United in the South Africa Premier League over the weekend.

Anas scored grabbed a consolation goal for Free state stars after Evans Rusike and Ebohang Kgosana Maboe has raced the home side to a two goal lead.

The 22-year-old was making his fourth League appearance for the Club since switching over from Meritzburg United.

He was substituted in the 87th minute by Gabonese attacker Allen Nono.

