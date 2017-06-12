Ghanaian striker Osei Banahene announces decision to leave Turkish side Sanliurfaspor

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Osei Banahene has announced his decision to leave Turkish side Sanliurfaspor after just six months at the club.

The 28-year-old joined the second tier club during the January transfer window to gain playing time ahead of the summer transfer activity.

The move to Sanliurfaspor came after he terminated his contract with Egyptian top-flight side Ismaili.

With his short term deal with the Turkish side coming to an end any hopes of extending his stay have ended after revealing his decision to quit the club.

"I want to thank the good Lord for the successful end of this season," Banahene wrote on his Facebook page.

"To the management and players of my now formal club SANLIURFASPOR FC in Turkey.

"I thank you all for the patience and confidence you had in me and glad i was able to make you happy with my goals and contributions to the team.

"I now look forward to a new challenge ahead of the coming season as a free player to sign for my next football club."

Banahene is seeking new opportunities with clubs in the Arab countries after scoring three goals at the GAP Sports Stadium outfit.